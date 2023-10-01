
Greenstone Lobo News
thumb

Which team will win ICC World Cup 2023? predicts popular astrologer Greenstone Lobo

Can India win the 2023 World Cup? Let's talk to acrystal gazer to find that out. You need to listen to Greenstone Lobo, apopular astrologer who had predicted correctly the outcome

thumb

Why Super Over scores are not part of record books, ICC clarifies

BIPIN DANIRuns scored by the batsmen and wickets taken by bowlers in the Super Overs are not included in players' individual records. This was revealed by India's renowned cricket

thumb

"Team India won't win the World Cup"- predicts famous astrologer Lobo

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is knocking at the door and simply the whole cricket world are predicting the winners on their own way. But the biggest prediction cam

