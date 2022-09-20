
Grant Luden News
thumb

Sri Lanka players to undergo fitness tests on Wednesday

It is learned that Sri Lanka'sall national cricketers will undergo fitness tests on Wednesday. According tothe sources in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the list of national players to u

thumb

Red alert for Sri Lankans travelling to UK: Cricket team exempt

The UK government has announced that passengers from Sri Lanka will be put on ‘red alert’, that would require a quarantine period at a government approved hotel. However, the Sri L

thumb

Danushka and Dhananjaya to give 2km run tests on Friday

Sri Lanka's two key players- Danushka Gunathilaka and Dhananjaya de Silva will give 2 km fitness run tests on Friday (June 4).This will be their second fitness test in the last 15

thumb

Luden tested Covid positive, praises medical staff

Despite being tested COVID positive, Sri Lanka's new physical performance manager Grant Luden has remained ‘very positive’.Speaking exclusively over the telephone from his hotel ro

