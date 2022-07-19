Graeme Smith News
Graeme Smith lead the CSA's new T20 league
Graeme Smith, South Africa's former captain and opening batsman, will oversee CSA's new T20 league, which is due to start in January and February next year."Smith brings tremendous
The Graeme Smith Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Graeme Craig Smith (born 1 February 1981) is a South African cricket commentator and former cricketer who played in all formats for South Africa. In 2003 he was named captain of th
Graeme Smith slams certain players for double standards after IPL postponement
Former South African captain Graeme Smith made the headlines recently when he highlighted the double standards of some cricketers in the wake of a lapse in the bio-secure bubble du
I know, I will be the best president in the history of BCB: Shakib
Cricketers usually like to stay with cricket even at the end of their playing career. Some like to be engaged with cricket board, some are coaches, some are commentators or analyst
Pakistan to visit South Africa after Australia's postponement
Pakistan will tour South Africa for three ODIs and four T20Is in April.[caption id="attachment_159431" align="alignnone" width="640"] SA are currently touring Pakistan. ©Getty Imag
CSA shoots frustration over CA's decision to scrap tour
The Cricket South Africa (CSA) is not happy at Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to scrap their upcoming Test tour of the country.In a statement released on Tuesday (February 2), C
Klaasen to lead Proteas in Pakistan T20Is
Cricket South Africa has named an undermined squad for three T20Is against Pakistan. Heinrich Klaasen will be leading the side.[caption id="attachment_157693" align="alignnone" wid
Two south African cricketers test positive for coronavirus
South Africa has announced schedule to resume cricket in the country. Therefore the South African Cricket Board has announced the start of the camp for 32 cricketers from next week
South Africa to hold culture camp after 10 years
Cricket South Africa (CSA) is organizing a culture camp for 32 players as allegations of racist behavior continue to grow in South African cricket. The camp will begin next week at
Smith denies Tsolekile's accusation of racism
Former South Africa wicket-keeper Thami Tsolekile has accused former South Africa captain Graeme Smith for racism. He’s also expected apology from Smith in that issue.According to
Pakistan tour to South Africa likely to be postponed
Due to the second phase of community contamination in South Africa, all the schedule series are at stake. Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director Cricket Graeme Smith’s statement last
'A cancer from within': Smith exposes problems in CSA
Former South African skipper and Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said that "internal agendas" within the country's cricket governing body has been a '