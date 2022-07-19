
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Graeme Smith News
thumb

Graeme Smith lead the CSA's new T20 league

Graeme Smith, South Africa's former captain and opening batsman, will oversee CSA's new T20 league, which is due to start in January and February next year."Smith brings tremendous

thumb

The Graeme Smith Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Graeme Craig Smith (born 1 February 1981) is a South African cricket commentator and former cricketer who played in all formats for South Africa. In 2003 he was named captain of th

thumb

Graeme Smith slams certain players for double standards after IPL postponement

Former South African captain Graeme Smith made the headlines recently when he highlighted the double standards of some cricketers in the wake of a lapse in the bio-secure bubble du

thumb

I know, I will be the best president in the history of BCB: Shakib

Cricketers usually like to stay with cricket even at the end of their playing career. Some like to be engaged with cricket board, some are coaches, some are commentators or analyst

thumb

Pakistan to visit South Africa after Australia's postponement

Pakistan will tour South Africa for three ODIs and four T20Is in April.[caption id="attachment_159431" align="alignnone" width="640"] SA are currently touring Pakistan. ©Getty Imag

thumb

CSA shoots frustration over CA's decision to scrap tour

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) is not happy at Cricket Australia's (CA) decision to scrap their upcoming Test tour of the country.In a statement released on Tuesday (February 2), C

thumb

Klaasen to lead Proteas in Pakistan T20Is

Cricket South Africa has named an undermined squad for three T20Is against Pakistan. Heinrich Klaasen will be leading the side.[caption id="attachment_157693" align="alignnone" wid

thumb

Two south African cricketers test positive for coronavirus

South Africa has announced schedule to resume cricket in the country. Therefore the South African Cricket Board has announced the start of the camp for 32 cricketers from next week

thumb

South Africa to hold culture camp after 10 years

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is organizing a culture camp for 32 players as allegations of racist behavior continue to grow in South African cricket. The camp will begin next week at

thumb

Smith denies Tsolekile's accusation of racism

Former South Africa wicket-keeper Thami Tsolekile has accused former South Africa captain Graeme Smith for racism. He’s also expected apology from Smith in that issue.According to

thumb

Pakistan tour to South Africa likely to be postponed

Due to the second phase of community contamination in South Africa, all the schedule series are at stake. Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director Cricket Graeme Smith’s statement last

thumb

'A cancer from within': Smith exposes problems in CSA

Former South African skipper and Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said that "internal agendas" within the country's cricket governing body has been a '

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.