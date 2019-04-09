
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Graeme Cremer News
thumb

Cremer - From Zimbabwe's captain to their opposition in upcoming series

Zimbabwe leg-spinner Graeme Cremer was removed as captain after his side failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup in England.Zimbabwe are set to lock horns against UAE in a fou

thumb

Cremer puts hold on cricket career temporarily

Zimbabwe leg spinner Graeme Cremer, temporarily took a break from cricket career.Siting family reasons, the 32 year old leggie told reporters on Friday that he will fly to Dubai to

thumb

Cremer to miss Bangladesh tour

Leg-spinner Graeme Cremer has been ruled out of upcoming South Africa and Bangladesh tours after completing knee surgery.[caption id="attachment_103137" align="aligncenter" width="

thumb

Banned Zimbabwean official refuses to hand over cell phone

A former senior Zimbabwe cricket official who has been suspended from the game after he admitted trying to influence the result of the Test series with the West Indies last year, r

thumb

Seniors missing in Zim squad

Zimbabwe have announced 17-man squad to face Australia and Pakistan in the T20I tri-series at home next month. Senior players - Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and sac

thumb

Streak shocked by Cricket Zimbabwe's decision

Zimbabwe Cricket has sacked Heath Streak  from the head coach’s role after a poor campaign in the 2018 ICC World Cup qualifier and the decision from the Board left Streak in a shoc

thumb

Zimbabwe Cricket sack coaching staff and Cremer as captain

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, the last couple of weeks has been a nightmare for Zimbabwe Cricket and their fans. To make it even worse, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have tak

thumb

Rajan banned for 20 years after approaching Cremer

In the week of controversies and dramas, one more has been added to it. The International Cricket Council (ICC) completed the investigation of the fixing allegation against former

thumb

Guys are shattered in the dressing room: Cremer

Within couple of days, the World Cup qualifier has seen too many heartbreaks. Yesterday, it was Scotland and today it was the hosts of the World Cup qualifiers Zimbabwe.The hosts h

thumb

One of us have to beat Bangladesh to qualify: Cremer

Zimbabwe have experienced a pretty roller coaster ride so far in the tri-nation series. After losing their first match against hosts Bangladesh, they came back strongly and defeate

thumb

Mustafizur is truly a world class bowler: Cremer

After a dominating performance against Zimbabwe in the first match of the tri-nation series, the highlight of the day was Mustafizur Rahman's bowling who showed a glimpse of his ol

thumb

The conditions won't be too different than the past: Cremer

The tri-nation series will begin on 15th January with Bangladesh taking on Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have already landed in Bangladesh and started their practice sessions.Zi

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.