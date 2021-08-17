
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Geoffrey Boycott
Geoffrey Boycott News
thumb

He cocked up with his tactics: Boycott criticizes Root for Lord's defeat

Former England captain GeoffreyBoycott thinks that England were ‘stupid’ with their tactics and captain JoeRoot made a blunder in fieldplacements at the end of India’s third inning

thumb

'We were all 'bloody Indians' to them': Farokh recalls his experience with racism in England

Racism is prevalent all over the world and there are countless people who were affected by racist comments. Not just the citizens even the celebrities, cricketers and other persona

thumb

'Once the IPL started, the English are licking our backsides'

Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer has revealed his County days as a Lancashire player where he faced racism from the English.Engineer went to play for the English County C

thumb

Root is capable of overhauling Tendulkar, says Boycott

There has been a debate among the cricket fans and followers over the years if any cricketer in future will be able to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's run tally in Test cricket, and Eng

thumb

Cricket commentary is not men's monopoly

Lisa Sthalekar, the former Australian captain, who has now been a successful female commentator has rubbished the claims of ex-England opener Geoffrey Boycott, who recently insiste

thumb

Geoffrey Boycott steps down from commentary duties

Geoffrey Boycott, the legendary England player and former captain, said goodbye to the commentary, thinking of the coronavirus panic and physical condition. He has been with the BB

thumb

BBC keeps Boycott's punditry role safe despite controversies

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has confirmed that Geoffrey Boycott will remain in punditry role on its Test match special radio show despite being heavily criticized fo

thumb

Boycott apologizes for racist remarks

England legendary batsman and current cricket commentator, Geoffrey Boycott, has apologized on twitter after making racist remarks that he needed to "black up his face" to receive

thumb

'West Indies worst Test team in 50 years' says Boycott

The West Indies have received relentless criticisms from former cricketers after Jason Holder’s side crushed into a worse defeat in the first ever day-night Test match held in Engl

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.