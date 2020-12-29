
Gary Sobers News
thumb

Sobers congratulates Kohli

In Barbados Sir Gary Sobers woke up with the news that the award named after him for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade has gone to Team India captain Virat Kohli.Speaking exclusivel

thumb

Tom Moody picks greatest all-rounders in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Picking the best all-rounder among the talented players is always a tough task. An all-rounder has to bat, bowl and field to offer three-dimensional abilities and that's what makes

thumb

ICC's 'betraying' behavior towards Shakib Al Hasan

All sports around the world are currently closed due to coronavirus. There are no international matches for the cricket fans for a long time. However, one of International Cricket

