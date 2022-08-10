
Franchise T20 league News
Trent Boult is released from New Zealand's contract

These developments come after some reports surfaced that Boult will take an active part in the United Arab Emirates league. Boult is rumored to be in talks with the UAE franchises

Ex Pakistan Skipper Rashid Latif has been appointed Kashmir Premier League Director Cricket Operations

Former Pakistani captain Rashid Latif has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) director of cricket operations, it was announced on Monday.In his official statement,

Cricket Namibia launches franchise T20 season

Cricket Namibia has launched the third edition of the Richelieu Namibia Cricket Franchise T20. Four teams have made their drafts for this year's competition scheduled to start on 1

