Former West Indies Player News
Former veteran West Indies batter Joe Solomon dies at 93

Former Guyana and West Indies cricketer Joe Solomon has died. He died on Friday in the USA.Solomon, who effectedthe run out to bring about the first drawn Test between the West Ind

Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels hit with long-term ban for breach

Former West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after he was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) anti-corruption c

Shoaib Malik aims to break Gayle's T20 record

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is aiming to break the record for most T20 runs held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle.Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has expressed

