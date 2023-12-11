
Former South African Captain News
thumb

Dean Elgar could retire after India Tests: Report

South African batsman Dean Elgar is reportedly considering retiring from Tests after the end of the upcoming home series against India. South Africa will host India for three T20Is

thumb

Faf du Plessis hints at an international comeback ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Veteran Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis hinted at his possible return to international cricket. He said that Cricket South Africa is finding the balance and he could potentially ret

