Former Australian Player News
Shane Watson appointed as Quetta Gladiators head coach

Quetta Gladiators has appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as the franchise's head coach in the upcoming 2024 edition of PSL.Former Australian all-rounder Shane Wat

Ricky Ponting picks his top three players in the 2023 ODI World Cup

ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has revealed his top three players of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup so far, with the Australian star opting for a pair of South African stars and

Australian batsmen need to change their mindset against spinners, says Finch

Australia's batsmen lacked aggression against India's world-class spin attack in Sunday's six-wicket loss to the hosts in their World Cup opener and need to change their mindset to

Adam Gilchrist Predicts Finalists for ODI World Cup 2023

Legendary Adam Gilchrist has revealed his favorite to win the ICC World Cup 2023. The highly anticipated World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October 5th to November 19t

Aaron Finch names two finalists of ICC World Cup 2023

The 2023 World Cup begins this week, October 5, with a repeat of the final of the last edition: England against New Zealand. The match will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi S

Babar Azam is a champion, says Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden has highlighted that Babar Azam has a better record than Virat Kohli at this stage of his ODI career. He expects the Pakistan captain to perform well in the must-win

Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach ahead of BBL 13

Tim Paine could have been lost to cricket following his inglorious retirement as Australia's Test captain, but a new coaching job in the BBL combined with roles for Australia A pro

Glenn McGrath names his top four teams for World Cup 2023

Former Australian pacemaker Glenn McGrath reckons Pakistan will also qualify for the semi-finals of this year's World Cup, to be held in India in October and November.Former Austra

Former Australia Test captain Brian Booth pass away at age of 89

Cricket Australia announced on Saturday that former test player and field hockey Olympian Brian Booth had died. He was 89.Booth was a graceful middle-order batsman and made 29 Test

Aaron Finch Joins Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket on Wednesday announced the confirmation of Aaron Finch to attend the LLC Masters in Doha.Aaron Finch, the former Australian captain, has joined Legends Leagu

Babar Azam responds to Ricky Ponting's praises him

Pakistani all-format skipper Babar Azam was delighted after heaped praise on him by Ricky Ponting. Ponting had said that Babar still has room for improvement in his hitting techniq

Michael Bevan picks three favorites to win the T20 World Cup

Former Australian batter Michael Bevan and former Sri Lankan all-rounder Russell Arnold have picked their favorites for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which begins October 16 in Australia

