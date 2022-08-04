
Florida T20I News
CWI all players confirms US visas approval and travel to Florida for T20I

After days of agonising waiting, all members of the India and West Indies teams have been officially granted entry into the United States of America. They will play two T20I games

Rohit Sharma fit and available for last two T20I in Florida

India captain Rohit Sharma is poised to be ready for the last two T20 internationals against West Indies considering the records. The right-hander had to pull back pain while hitti

