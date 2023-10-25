
fitness test News
Fakhar Zaman to undergo fitness test before South Africa game

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman will take part in a training session later today to assess his fitness ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on Friday.Pakistan's

Nortje and Magala unsure for World Cup to undergo a fitness test this week

The availability of South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India will be determined following a fitness test this week.Anrich

Mohammed Shami passes fitness test at NCA

Team India has good and bad news to share. Mohammad Shami has passed his fitness test and is ready to be named Jasprit Bumrah's replacement.With India's T20 World Cup 2022 marketin

Sri Lankan players to undergo fitness test tomorrow

Sri Lanka are going through a rough patch for quite a long time. Ever since the likes of legends like Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Lasith Malinga, Muttiah Muralitharan cal

BCCI introduces new fitness test for Indian players

Fitness has become an essential parameter for players eyeing for a place in the Indian cricket team. It is not that easy to represent Team India because even the talented bunch of

Nannu claims Shakib's score close to 11

Earlier in the morning on Wednesday, November 12, sources informed Shakib Al Hasan had scored 13.7 in beep test. However, chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu later clarified the s

Shakib scores the highest in beep test

Shakib Al Hasan is already taking the spotlight to his side after returning to Bangladesh with 'relief' of suspension ending. The ace all-rounder scored 13.7 in the beep test.A tot

Ishant to undergo fitness test ahead of New Zealand Tests

India's most experienced current fast bowler Ishant Sharma has to undergo a fitness test at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA) on February 15 ahead of Team India's two-matc

