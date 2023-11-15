Finalists News
Ravi Shastri picks his finalists of ODI World Cup 2023
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has reached the knockout phase. India and New Zealand will meet in the first semi-final on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Aust
Hashim Amla predicts two finalists of ODI World Cup 2023
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was nothing short of a thrilling cricketing spectacle. As teams from all over the world compete for the coveted title, the excitement is palpable amo
Adam Gilchrist Predicts Finalists for ODI World Cup 2023
Legendary Adam Gilchrist has revealed his favorite to win the ICC World Cup 2023. The highly anticipated World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October 5th to November 19t
Aaron Finch names two finalists of ICC World Cup 2023
The 2023 World Cup begins this week, October 5, with a repeat of the final of the last edition: England against New Zealand. The match will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi S
Waqar Younis Predicts the World Cup 2023 Finalists
The air is full of excitement and predictions as the 2023 World Cup draws ever closer. The event begins on October 5 in cricket-mad India and discussions and analysis of potential
Dale Steyn predicts two finalists for the ODI World Cup in India
The much-awaited Cricket World Cup is just around the corner and experts have started making their predictions about who might make it to the finals of this edition of the World Cu
Mitchell Marsh predicts Australia and Pakistan final in 2023 World Cup
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has made a bold prediction, sparking intense speculation and excitement ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.Australian all-rounder Mitche