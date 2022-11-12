fielding coach News
Munish Bali becomes India's fielding coach for New Zealand tour
Munish Bali has been appointed fielding coach for India's limited overs tour of New Zealand and joins the support team led by VVS Laxman. India plays the first of the three-game T2
Jonty Rhodes reveals why he was not selected as India's fielding coach
The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) and selection committee, which was earlier led by MSK Prasad turned down Jonty Rhodes’ application for the role of fielding coach for the In