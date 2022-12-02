
FICA News
14 percent of professional cricketers face racism

A recent survey says that 14percent of professional cricketers are victims of racism. More than 50professional cricketers from around the world who took part in the surveyconfessed

BCB gives legal notice to Sylhet Sixers

Cricket world has been in turmoil since the Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA) has released its annual report. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Sylhet S

BCB denies FICA's allegations

While franchise-based domestic cricket leagues have become popular around the world, there is no shortage of criticism of the tournaments. It is almost heard that franchise based d

Trouble with salaries of cricketers in six T20 leagues including BPL

At least one-third of cricketers playing in the ongoing domestic T20 leagues around the world are facing problems of not being paid or being paid late. This information has come up

Players not willing to approve four-day Test plan: FICA

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) stated cricketers might not back up the proposed four-day Tests.The implementation of the plan of curtailing longer

FICA head criticizes CWAB after players demand resignation

Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) head Tony Irish has shown support to the movement of the Bangladesh players' 11-point demand.Things have gone ugly after

