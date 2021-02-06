Farmers News
Irfan Pathan posts cryptic tweet after uproar against foreign stars for tweeting on farmers' protest
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan made the headlines recently when he apparently took a jibe at the ongoing rage in India over the interference of external forces in the inter
SRH bowler Sandeep criticizes negative reaction towards Rihanna
The ongoing farmers' protests in the country are not getting over anytime soon. They find themselves in a complicated situation as they have been protesting against Centre's three