fantasy Tips News
West Indies vs England 2nd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The West Indies, playing at home, will face the undermanned England team in the second T20I on Thursday.After a convincing win in the series opener in Barbados, the West Indies tea
South Africa vs India 3rd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
India and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, December 14. The venue for the clash is the New Wanderers Stadium in
Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Zimbabwe next face Ireland in a three-match ODI series. After losing to Ireland at the start of the T20I series, Zimbabwe are now aiming for a comeback in the ODIs.Zimbabwe will fa
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers BBL 13 Match 7, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Melbourne Stars will look to get back to winning ways against the Perth Scorchers on Wednesday. The game will be played at the MCG and is a D/N affair.Game 7 of the Big Bash Le
West Indies vs England 1st T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After the West Indies won the crucial ODI against England in Barbados on Saturday evening, the same teams will face each other in the first T20I at Kensington Oval on Tuesday eveni
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 13 Match 6, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Brisbane Heat will look to maintain their top spot in the points table when they take on the Sydney Thunder on Tuesday. The game will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.Sydne
South Africa vs India 2nd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Rain played spoilsport in Durban as it rained during the first T20 international between India and South Africa. Both teams will now restart and look to begin their campaign at St.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 13 Match 5, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Sydney Sixers will look to gain some winning momentum in the ongoing BBL when they take on the Hobart Hurricanes on Monday. The match will be played at the North Tasmania Crick
South Africa vs India 1st T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa and India will meet in the first game of the three-match series on December 10. The first match of the South Africa vs India T20 series will be played at the Kingsmead
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 13 Match 4, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
This season's defending champions, the Perth Scorchers, will look to start their new campaign on a positive note when they take on the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday. The game will
New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Final Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New York Strikers will face Deccan Gladiators in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. This match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.The Deccan Gladiators wil
West Indies vs England 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
In a thrilling conclusion to the three-match ODI series, England and the West Indies will lock horns in the third and final match on Saturday at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridg