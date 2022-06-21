
Ex skipper News
thumb

Ex Pakistan Skipper Shahid Afridi admits India influence world cricket

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a strong impact on cricket worldwide because it has the largest economy, so

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez will retire from international cricket

Mohammad Hafeez will retire from international cricket and end a career with the Pakistani side that has spanned more than 18 years. He made his international debut in 2003 in an O

