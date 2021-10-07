Everest Premier League 2021 News
Tamim returns to Bangladesh after finger injury
Tamim Iqbal, the left-handed opener of the national team, got injured just after recovering from his old injury. As a result, he had to return to the country at a crucial time in N
Tamim fails but Bhairahawa win the eliminator match
Tamim Iqbal's team BhairahawaGladiators defeated Kathmandu Kings XI by 16 runs in the eliminator match ofNepal's Everest Premier League (EPL). With the win, Bhairahawa will playaga
Tamim's Bhairahawa to play eliminator match despite no defeat
Tamim Iqbal's team BhairahawaGladiators will have to play the eliminator match in the Everest Premier League(EPL) even they do not lose any match in the tournament till now. The de
Tamim, Airee, Tharanga star as Bhairahawa Gladiators win by 6 wickets
Tamim’s BhairahawaGladiators defeat Chitwan Tigers to move on the second place in the EverestPremier League. Chitwan Tigersput a total of 164/8 in 20 overs after winning the toss.
EPL schedule changed again to re-arrange Tamim's team matches
The second edition of the EverestPremier League (EPL) has been hampered by rain continuously. Bangladesh openerTamim Iqbal’s team have been affected much for this reason.Another ma
India's Puru Singh joins Tigers squad in Nepal
Chitwan Tigers’ preparations forEverest Premier League (EPL) is in full flow under the leadership of a coachingteam that includes Delhi former cricketer Puru Singh. The 40-year-old
Tamim gets NOC to play in EPL
Bangladesh star batsman TamimIqbal has made himself unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup a few days ago.So, as expected he’s not in the T20 World Cup squad of Bangladesh whic