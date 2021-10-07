
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Everest Premier League 2021
Everest Premier League 2021 News
thumb

Tamim returns to Bangladesh after finger injury

Tamim Iqbal, the left-handed opener of the national team, got injured just after recovering from his old injury. As a result, he had to return to the country at a crucial time in N

thumb

Tamim fails but Bhairahawa win the eliminator match

Tamim Iqbal's team BhairahawaGladiators defeated Kathmandu Kings XI by 16 runs in the eliminator match ofNepal's Everest Premier League (EPL). With the win, Bhairahawa will playaga

thumb

Tamim's Bhairahawa to play eliminator match despite no defeat

Tamim Iqbal's team BhairahawaGladiators will have to play the eliminator match in the Everest Premier League(EPL) even they do not lose any match in the tournament till now. The de

thumb

Tamim, Airee, Tharanga star as Bhairahawa Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Tamim’s BhairahawaGladiators defeat Chitwan Tigers to move on the second place in the EverestPremier League. Chitwan Tigersput a total of 164/8 in 20 overs after winning the toss.

thumb

EPL schedule changed again to re-arrange Tamim's team matches

The second edition of the EverestPremier League (EPL) has been hampered by rain continuously. Bangladesh openerTamim Iqbal’s team have been affected much for this reason.Another ma

thumb

India's Puru Singh joins Tigers squad in Nepal

Chitwan Tigers’ preparations forEverest Premier League (EPL) is in full flow under the leadership of a coachingteam that includes Delhi former cricketer Puru Singh. The 40-year-old

thumb

Tamim gets NOC to play in EPL

Bangladesh star batsman TamimIqbal has made himself unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup a few days ago.So, as expected he’s not in the T20 World Cup squad of Bangladesh whic

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.