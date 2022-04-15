Everest Premier League News
No regrets on not grabbing 6 in 6. I’m happy I took 5 in 5 balls, says Virandeep Singh
Malaysia's Virandeep Singh, whotook five wickets in five balls (against Push Sports Delhi) in Nepal ProClubChampionship has ‘no regrets about not being able to grab 6 in 6. The 23-
Tamim's EPL debut washed out by rain
Rain and wet outfield meant no glimpse of Tamim Iqbal's batting in the Bangladeshi opener's debut match for Bhairahawa Gladiators at the Everest Premier League (EPL) 2021.Tamim Iqb
Tamim off to Nepal for EPL
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has left Dhaka for Kathmandu last night to play Nepal's Everest Premier League (EPL) T20.With travelling difficulties in place, Tamim had to take a lo
Tamim gets NOC to play in EPL
Bangladesh star batsman TamimIqbal has made himself unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup a few days ago.So, as expected he’s not in the T20 World Cup squad of Bangladesh whic
AB de Villiers to play in Nepal's Everest Premier League
Former South Africa cricketer and one of the biggest names of modern-day cricket, AB de Villiers will be seen playing in Nepal's T20 tournament, Everest Premier League (EPL).Aamir
BCCI President confirms IPL 2020 to go as per schedule in Corona Virus scare
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Friday asserted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will take place according to the fixed schedu
COVID-19 affects cricket leagues around the globe
The deadly COVID-19 has started to have its impact on cricket too as some cricket leagues around different parts of the globe are being cancelled and postponed due to the threat of
EPL postponed due to coronavirus
The organisers of the Everest Premier League (EPL) have announced that the 2020 tournament has been postponed due the threat of the coronavirus COVID-19.The tournament was schedule
Gayle to play in EPL
Nepal's domestic T20 tournament, Everest Premier League (EPL) will begin on February 29. This year is going to be the fourth season of the tournament. T20 superstar and West Indies