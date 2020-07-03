ESPN Cric Info News
Kuldeep Yadav Names Smith and Villiers as the toughest batsmen
Going with the flow, Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has named Australia's Steve Smith and South Africa great AB de Villiers as the two most challenging batsmen he has bowled, whi
BCSA lauds Miraz and Mustafiz for achieving Cricinfo awards
Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) has congratulated young all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz and rising pace star Mustafizur Rahman for winning ESPN Cricinfo Awards for
Six Bangladeshi cricketers nominated in ESPN Cricinfo's Best Performer of the Year recognition
Most well circulated cricket related website ESPN Cricinfo has nominated six Bangladeshi cricketers for their Best Annual Performer of the Year list. The name of the winners will b
Mustafiz gets chance in ESPN's best T20 XI of 2016
The prodigy pacer of Bangladesh cricket team Mustafizur Rahman has been included in the ESPN Cric Info’s best T20 XI of the year of 2016. This young pace sensation of Bangladesh