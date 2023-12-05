England women News
ECB announce central contracts for England Women for 2023-24 cycle
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently updated its central contract list for the 2023-24 season, adding two promising talents to the squad.The England and Wales Cricket
Alex Gidman appointed England women's assistant coach
Alex Gidman has been appointed England Women's assistant coach after leaving his position as batting coach at Kent.Kent Cricket can confirm that Alex Gidman has left his post as me
England spinner Alexandra Hartley announces retirement from professional cricket
Alex Hartley, the left-arm spinner who won the ODI World Cup with England in 2017, has announced she will be retiring from professional cricket at the end of the current edition of
England announce squad for T20I Women's Ashes
The England women have named their Vitality IT20 Women's Ashes squad for the upcoming games against Australia.England have named a 16-man squad for the three-game T20I series, whic
ECB appoints Jon Lewis as England women's head coach
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced former ECB Elite Pace Bowling coach Jon Lewis as the new head coach of the women's national cricket team.Lewis has bee
ECB announces a huge amount of money for development of women's cricket
The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has focused on the development of women's cricket. They haveannounced a huge amount of financial support considering various issuesincludin
Healy 170 gives Australia seventh World Cup trophy
Australia are Women's ODI World Cup winners for a record seventh time, after beating England by 71 runs in a high-scoring final to conclude 2022 edition in New Zealand.It was a rec
Wyatt, Ecclestone put defending champions England in final
Defending champions England will face arch-rivals Australia in the final of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after they beat South Africa in the second semi-final in Christch
Bangladesh exit World Cup with 100-run loss
Bangladesh end their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with one win and six defeats in New Zealand, after losing their last game to England in Wellington.The win has ensured re
Tigresses to make ODI World Cup debut against SA
The ICC has revealed full fixtures of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, with 31 matches to be played in a space of one month.Hosts New Zealand will face West Indie
England to make final call on Pakistan tour
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will make a decision on it's men's women's white-ball tour of Pakistan scheduled in October.On Friday, just minutes before the start of the fi
