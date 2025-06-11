
England Vs West Indies 2025 News
thumb

Duckett, Wood star as England crush West Indies to complete whitewash in the T20I series

England have beaten West Indies by 37 runs to complete the cleansweep over the Caribbeans in the T20I series. Ben Duckett's blistering 84 and Jamie Smith's superb 60 powered Englan

thumb

Clinical England seal the T20I series with one game to spare

England have beaten West Indies by 4 wickets on Sunday (June 8) to clinch the T20I series with one game to spare. Jason Holder's blistering cameo of 29* off 9 balls powered the tou

thumb

Joe Root's majestic 166* powers England to clinch the ODI series with one game to spare

England have beaten West Indies by 3 wickets to clinch the ODI series with one game to spare on Sunday (June 1) in Cardiff. Keacy Carty's superb 103 and Shai Hope's 78 powered West

thumb

Harry Brook to begin his captaincy tenure as England announce squads for West Indies white-ball series

England have announced white-ball squads for the upcoming West Indies series, which begins from May 29. This series will mark the commencement of Harry Brook's captaincy era. Harry

