
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
  • Home
  • England vs West Indies 2020
England vs West Indies 2020 News
thumb

MCC's Spirit of Cricket awarded to West Indies for traveling to England

West Indies Cricket Board was awarded with the Spirit of Cricket Award by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) for travelling to England earlier this year.[caption id="attachment_148082"

thumb

Broady my friend you are a legend: Yuvraj

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed fast bowler Stuart Broad for becoming the 7th bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick 500 wickets.England fast bowler Stuart Broa

thumb

Right time to honour Richards and Botham: CWI chief

The winning team of the ongoing Test series between England and the West Indies will hold the Wisden Trophy for the last time, according to Johnny Grave, the Chief Executive Office

thumb

England and Windies players to wear red caps in third Test

England and Windies players are gonna wear red caps during the third Test in honor of former England cricketer Sir Andrew Strauss’s late wife Ruth.The Wisden trophy between England

thumb

Archer opens up the racial abuses on him for breaking bio-tech protocols

England's right-arm fast bowler Jofra Archer revealed the racist abuses he got in Social Media in the past few days after breaking coronavirus protocols.England's right-arm fast bo

thumb

Archer cleared to rejoin England squad

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been given the permission to rejoin England squad after he was tested COVID-19 negative twice.It has been a pretty hectic week for England fast

thumb

ECB fine Jofra Archer for breaking protocol

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was removed from the squad just a few hours before the start of the second Test against West Indies for breaking bio tech protocol.Jofra Archer has

thumb

Watch: Stokes left amused by his own, effortless six

England all-rounder Ben stokes is often regarded as aggressive Stokes that we all know of and admire. Interestingly, the all-rounder made sure to leave everyone in awe of his batti

thumb

Proud moment for Broad family, says Subhash Modi

Former Kenyan umpire Subhash Modi has his eyes in England where the history is created at the Old Trafford ground, Manchester. The second Test between England and the West Indies,

thumb

Archer removed from England squad after breaching protocol

Just three hours before the start of the second Test, England have removed fast bowler Jofra Archer from the squad after he breached a bio-tech protocol.The series between England

thumb

Caribbean Island Prime Ministers congratulate Jason Holder

Three different Prime Ministers of Caribbean Islands have congratulated the West Indies captain for winning the first of the three Test matches in England.Mia Mottley was the first

thumb

Stokes confesses he doesn't regret leaving Broad out

England lost the first Test against West Indies in the three-match series under Ben Stokes, who led the side in the absence of Joe Root.England all-rounder Ben Stokes didn't have t

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.