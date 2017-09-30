England vs West Indies 2017 News
Gayle passes 250 ODI sixes
West Indies star Chris Gayle has become the third player in ODI history to hit 250 sixes. He achieved the feat in the fifth ODI against England in Southampton.Gayle launched five s
Bairstow ton helps England win 4-0
England have clinched five-match series against West Indies by 4-0 after a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the fifth and final ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.England elected to
Lewis falls short of Dhoni's record
Evin Lewis has smashed 130-ball career-best 176* in the fourth ODI against England in a run-fest at The Oval on Wednesday. He put on the fourth-highest ODI score by an West Indian.
Lewis 176, Joseph fifer not enough for WI
England have clinched the five-match series against West Indies despite some magnificent performances by the Windies in the fourth ODI at The Oval, London.West Indies were put into
Stokes arrested, suspended
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have left out all-rounder Ben Stokes and opening batsman Alex Hales for the fourth ODI against West Indies with Stokes being arrested. [বাংলায়
Sri Lanka qualifies for WC 2019
Following the defeat of West Indies in the first match of the five match one day international series against England, Sri Lanka has become the eighth and last team to be qualified
Gayle featuring WI losing first match against England
Caribbean master hitter Chris Henry Gayle stepped into playing a one day international after two and half years. On Tuesday, Gayle featuring West Indies in the first ODI match of t
Gayle's return big boost for West Indies: Holder
West Indie’s skipper Jason Holder backed the returning of master hitter Chris Gayle into the team as a ‘big boost’ for the one day series against England starting this week.Chris G
Gayle completes century of sixes
West Indies superstar batsman Chris Gayle has completed 100 sixes in T20 Internationals. He is the first man to do so. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ গেইলের ছক্কার শতক]Gayle had 99 sixes to
Anderson takes career-best figures as England clinch series
James Anderson has taken career-best Test figures as England have sealed a nine-wicket victory in the third Test at Lord's to clinch series 2-1.England were set a target of 107 run
Anderson joins magical 500 club
England's James Anderson has completed his tally of 500 Test wickets. He is only the third pacer, sixth overall to achieve this milestone in Tests.Anderson had 497 wickets ahead of
Anderson not worrying about his '500'
Premier English pacer James Anderson is just three wickets shy of getting 500 Test wickets, said he is not worrying about the milestone as long as England win. Anderson will become