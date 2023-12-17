England vs West Indies News
Phil Salt's maiden T20I hundred steers England to chase down 223
England crashed West Indies by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th December) in Grenada. Philip Salt's magnificent 109 off only 56 deliveries helped England chase down a massive 223 to comeb
Curran, Buttler star in England's series levelling win over West Indies
England crashed West Indies by 6 wickets and levelled the series by 1-1. Sam Curran and Livingstone's brilliant 3 fers helped them bundle West Indies out for 202 runs. Which Engl
Jofra Archer reveals reasons why he likes white ball cricket more
Veteran English paceman Jofra Archer has revealed that he is more comfortable and confident about the shortest formats of the game than the aesthetic longer version. He believes th
Anderson to address media with growing speculation of retirement talks
Legendary England fast bowler James Anderson will face to the media on Monday. with the ongoing speculation of him announcing retirement owing to a usual for of his glittering form
Broad becomes the seventh bowler to take 500 wickets in tests
English fast bowler Stuart Broad has become the seventh bowler in the history of cricket to take 500 wickets in Tests. His superhuman performance in the ongoing England-West Indies
"If he can play against Ashwin and get a double, he's good enough.."
Former seamer Darren Gough has supported England opener Dom Sibley's ability to play spin. He insisted that, if he could dominate India's R Ashwin on way to a double ton in county
Richards-Botham Trophy for England-West Indies Tests
England and the West Indies will compete for the Richards-Botham Trophy in future Test series. The test series trophy has been named after two of the contest’s all-time greats from
1000 spectators' to get a chance to watch live cricket
Cricket has returned on the pitch after it halted due to Coronavirus pandemic. International matches have already been played on the field with a test series between England and We
Stokes stands by Archer after hitting terrific ton
On day two of the second Test against the West Indies, Ben Stokes took a leading role for England on and off the pitch. After hitting on the pitch with a fine 176 then showed his s
Watch: Stokes left amused by his own, effortless six
England all-rounder Ben stokes is often regarded as aggressive Stokes that we all know of and admire. Interestingly, the all-rounder made sure to leave everyone in awe of his batti
Twitter reacts to awry Gabriel’s failed Shannon-ighans on first day
Some provers become prominent in case of sports world. One can be hero of the match by a fabulous performance in one match , he can become the subject matter of fun by a silly mist
Jimmy Neesham comes with a hilarious tweet about rain in England
After rain delayed the start of the ongoing second Test between England and West Indies in Manchester, New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham has come up with gem of a tweet.During l