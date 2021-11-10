
England vs Pakistan 2021 News
thumb

England agree to play two extra T20Is in Pakistan

England canceled their tour of Pakistan after the New Zealand national team's tour of Pakistan was canceled. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), however, apologized. The E

thumb

Rashid, Roy handover yet another T20I series win for England

Adil Rashid and Jason Roy starred in yet another comprehensive win in the third T20I against Pakistan to win the series 2-1.Pakistan's short outing in England came to an end with o

thumb

Buttler, spinners help England level series

England stand-in captain Jos Buttler’s half-century and spinners domination give England a dominating 45-run win in the second T20I of the three-match series. With the win, the hos

thumb

Video: Livingstone hits a monstrous six out of the ground

England right-handed batsman hit a monstrous six which went out of the park in the second T20I against Pakistan.Pakistan are in a short outing in England for a limited-overs leg. A

thumb

Livingstone 103 not enough to take down Pakistan's 232

Pakistan have won their first match of England tour, handing the hosts a 31-run defeat in the first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's record 150-run

thumb

Azam 158 in vain as England complete 3-0 sweep

Ben Stokes-led new-look England have sealed a three-wicket in a thrilling 3rd ODI at Edgbaston to complete 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan.England began strongly in steep chase of 332,

thumb

Morgan, Buttler return for Pakistan T20Is

England's isolated group of players have been given clearance to take part in the T20I series against Pakistan.The likes of Eoin Morgan, the skipper, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and

thumb

Second-string England side dismantle Pakistan

The Second-string England side has thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first of three-match ODI series on Thursday (July 8) in Cardiff.Stand-in captain for England, Ben Stokes ch

thumb

England announce new squad for Pakistan ODIs

England have picked nine uncapped players in their newly named 18-man ODI squad against Pakistan.The hosts had to change their squad after three players and four staff tested posit

thumb

England squad self-isolating after seven members test positive for Covid-19

England’s preparations for theupcoming series against Pakistan have been thrown into chaos after a Covid-19outbreak in the camp. Seven members among the team's players and manageme

thumb

England name unchanged squad for Pakistan ODIs

England have named an unchanged 16-man squad for the three Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs against Pakistan.The same squad was announced for the third ODI against Sri Lanka, wh

thumb

Full-capacity crowd in England-Pakistan Lord's ODI

The second England vs Pakistan ODI will see full-capacity crowd at the Lord's Cricket Stadium, London as part of UK government's Event Research Programme.This will be the first tim

