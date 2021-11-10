England vs Pakistan 2021 News
England agree to play two extra T20Is in Pakistan
England canceled their tour of Pakistan after the New Zealand national team's tour of Pakistan was canceled. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), however, apologized. The E
Rashid, Roy handover yet another T20I series win for England
Adil Rashid and Jason Roy starred in yet another comprehensive win in the third T20I against Pakistan to win the series 2-1.Pakistan's short outing in England came to an end with o
Buttler, spinners help England level series
England stand-in captain Jos Buttler’s half-century and spinners domination give England a dominating 45-run win in the second T20I of the three-match series. With the win, the hos
Video: Livingstone hits a monstrous six out of the ground
England right-handed batsman hit a monstrous six which went out of the park in the second T20I against Pakistan.Pakistan are in a short outing in England for a limited-overs leg. A
Livingstone 103 not enough to take down Pakistan's 232
Pakistan have won their first match of England tour, handing the hosts a 31-run defeat in the first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's record 150-run
Azam 158 in vain as England complete 3-0 sweep
Ben Stokes-led new-look England have sealed a three-wicket in a thrilling 3rd ODI at Edgbaston to complete 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan.England began strongly in steep chase of 332,
Morgan, Buttler return for Pakistan T20Is
England's isolated group of players have been given clearance to take part in the T20I series against Pakistan.The likes of Eoin Morgan, the skipper, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and
Second-string England side dismantle Pakistan
The Second-string England side has thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first of three-match ODI series on Thursday (July 8) in Cardiff.Stand-in captain for England, Ben Stokes ch
England announce new squad for Pakistan ODIs
England have picked nine uncapped players in their newly named 18-man ODI squad against Pakistan.The hosts had to change their squad after three players and four staff tested posit
England squad self-isolating after seven members test positive for Covid-19
England’s preparations for theupcoming series against Pakistan have been thrown into chaos after a Covid-19outbreak in the camp. Seven members among the team's players and manageme
England name unchanged squad for Pakistan ODIs
England have named an unchanged 16-man squad for the three Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs against Pakistan.The same squad was announced for the third ODI against Sri Lanka, wh
Full-capacity crowd in England-Pakistan Lord's ODI
The second England vs Pakistan ODI will see full-capacity crowd at the Lord's Cricket Stadium, London as part of UK government's Event Research Programme.This will be the first tim