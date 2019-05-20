England vs Pakistan 2019 News
Watch: Jos Buttler executes perfect stumping to dismiss Sarfaraz Ahmed
Adil Rashid carried out brilliant pieces of fielding as England defeated Pakistan by 54 runs to win the fifth one-day international (ODI) at Headingly on Sunday.The spinner showcas
Watch: Shoaib Malik smashes stumps instead of ball!
In the crucial fourth ODI of the five match series between England and Pakistan on Friday, veteran Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik lost his wicket in hit-wicket dismissal.He became
First ODI called off due to rain
The first ODI between England and Pakistan at The Oval was called off due to persistent rain.The ODI series between England and Pakistan is set up for an ideal preparation for the
Moeen Ali ruled out of first ODI against Pakistan
England batsman Moeen Ali has been ruled out of the first limited over match of the series against Pakistan with a rib injury.Ali has been running with good form throughout the Ind
Root and Morgan power England to comfortable win
A clinical batting performance from Eoin Morgan and Joe Root laid England to an easy win against Pakistan in the only T20I.On a batting friendly wicket, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ah
Mohammad Hafeez to miss one-off T20I, first two ODIs against England
Mohammad Hafeez will be unavailable for Pakistan’s T20 and first two One Day Internationals (ODI) against England prior to the World Cup.Hafeez who is selected in Pakistan’s 15-mem