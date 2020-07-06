
England vs Ireland 2019 News
thumb

England vs Ireland ODI series confirmed

Ireland team are set to travel England to play three one-day internationals (ODIs) after the English Cricket Board agreed to host a series against the Irish. The schedule of the se

thumb

I never thought I'd be in the Lord's Honours Board: Tim Murtagh

Ireland, the newest Test nation started dreamily in the one-off Test against England and the depiction of the fairy tale have done by Tim Murtagh, the right arm fast bowler enterin

thumb

Murtagh magic drives Ireland to a dream start at Lord's

Ireland veteran right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh on Wednesday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards following a five-wicket haul against England on day one of the one-off Test. [ca

thumb

Ireland set for historic Lord's Test

The newly bred elite member of the International Cricket Council, Ireland has all-set to step into the Lord's for a historic Test contest against England. [caption id="attachment_1

thumb

Porterfield to lead Ireland in historic one-off Test against England

William Porterfield will lead a 14-man Ireland squad in the historic one off Test series against England scheduled to occur later in July, Ireland Cricket announced on Monday.The f

thumb

"It's been very welcoming"-Archer after his controversial call-up for England

England pacer Jofra Archer feels at home with his new England colleagues subsequent to making his eagerly awaited debut against Ireland in Dublin on Friday. He also insisted that h

thumb

Watch: Ben Foakes controversial stumping compared to 'mankading'

Ben Foakes, the savior of England in the one-off ODI against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, is lately caught in criticism for his controversial stumping to Andrew Balbirnie during Ir

thumb

ECB confirm Ireland Test, Ashes fixture

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have revealed the dates and venues of the 2019 Ashes series which will be hosted by England after the Cricket World Cup. The English will play

