England vs Ireland 2019 News
England vs Ireland ODI series confirmed
Ireland team are set to travel England to play three one-day internationals (ODIs) after the English Cricket Board agreed to host a series against the Irish. The schedule of the se
I never thought I'd be in the Lord's Honours Board: Tim Murtagh
Ireland, the newest Test nation started dreamily in the one-off Test against England and the depiction of the fairy tale have done by Tim Murtagh, the right arm fast bowler enterin
Murtagh magic drives Ireland to a dream start at Lord's
Ireland veteran right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh on Wednesday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards following a five-wicket haul against England on day one of the one-off Test. [ca
Ireland set for historic Lord's Test
The newly bred elite member of the International Cricket Council, Ireland has all-set to step into the Lord's for a historic Test contest against England. [caption id="attachment_1
Porterfield to lead Ireland in historic one-off Test against England
William Porterfield will lead a 14-man Ireland squad in the historic one off Test series against England scheduled to occur later in July, Ireland Cricket announced on Monday.The f
"It's been very welcoming"-Archer after his controversial call-up for England
England pacer Jofra Archer feels at home with his new England colleagues subsequent to making his eagerly awaited debut against Ireland in Dublin on Friday. He also insisted that h
Watch: Ben Foakes controversial stumping compared to 'mankading'
Ben Foakes, the savior of England in the one-off ODI against Ireland in Dublin on Friday, is lately caught in criticism for his controversial stumping to Andrew Balbirnie during Ir
ECB confirm Ireland Test, Ashes fixture
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have revealed the dates and venues of the 2019 Ashes series which will be hosted by England after the Cricket World Cup. The English will play