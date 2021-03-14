
England Legends News
thumb

Dilshan powers Sri Lanka to finish at top of the table

Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends have thrashed the England Legends by 6 wickets in their last round robin league match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 t

thumb

South Africa pick up easy win over England

South Africa Legends have picked up their second win in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they beat England Legends by 8 wickets on Thursday (March).This is Engl

thumb

Video: Pietersen calls back Mashud after umpire wrongly gives him out

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen called back former Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Khaled Mashud after the batsman was wrongly given out by the umpire.The inaugural editi

thumb

Pietersen and Co. hand Bangladesh big defeat

The Kevin Pietersen-led England Legends have handed their Bangladeshi counterparts a huge 7-wicket defeat in the seventh match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 o

thumb

Road Safety World Series 2021: Schedule, venue and timings

Cricket fans are curiously waiting for the Legends Road Safety World Series which will kick-off in the next month. Earlier in 2020, due to the pandemic, the inaugural season of the

thumb

Bangladesh Legends to play in Road Safety T20 Tournament

Bangladesh’s team ‘Bangladesh Legends’ are going to play in the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament organized by Road Safety Cell in Maharashtra, India to create awareness for

