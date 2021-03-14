England Legends News
Dilshan powers Sri Lanka to finish at top of the table
Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends have thrashed the England Legends by 6 wickets in their last round robin league match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 t
South Africa pick up easy win over England
South Africa Legends have picked up their second win in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21, as they beat England Legends by 8 wickets on Thursday (March).This is Engl
Video: Pietersen calls back Mashud after umpire wrongly gives him out
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen called back former Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Khaled Mashud after the batsman was wrongly given out by the umpire.The inaugural editi
Pietersen and Co. hand Bangladesh big defeat
The Kevin Pietersen-led England Legends have handed their Bangladeshi counterparts a huge 7-wicket defeat in the seventh match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 o
Road Safety World Series 2021: Schedule, venue and timings
Cricket fans are curiously waiting for the Legends Road Safety World Series which will kick-off in the next month. Earlier in 2020, due to the pandemic, the inaugural season of the
Bangladesh Legends to play in Road Safety T20 Tournament
Bangladesh’s team ‘Bangladesh Legends’ are going to play in the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament organized by Road Safety Cell in Maharashtra, India to create awareness for