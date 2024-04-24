
England Cricket Team News
thumb

"We have the mindset of champions'' : Adil Rashid on England's chances to defend the T20 World Cup title

England's frontline leg-spinner Adil Rashid believes their failure in the last ODI World Cup has nothing to do with the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be commenced from fir

thumb

England to tour New Zealand for a 3 match Test series, NZC reveals complete schedule

England will tour New Zealand for a 3 match Test series under World Test Championship schedule. The highly hot anticipated series is set to be commenced from November 28th. Kane Wi

thumb

"I'm good enough and young enough to do it" - Dawid Malan

The English left handed top order batter Dawid Malan is looking to participating in the upcoming T20 world cup which commences from 1st June in the USA and West Indies. Dawid Malan

thumb

Jasprit Bumrah praises Mohammed Shami for his match-winning spell against England

India's right-arm paceman Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for the team during the game against England atBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium inL

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar gives ultimate praise to Mohammed Shami for his match-winning spell against England

Sunil Gavaskar reserved the highest respect for Mohammed Shami for the way he approached the game against the England cricket team in the 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 atBha

thumb

World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain opens up on Ben Stokes' woeful dismissal against India

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reflected on Ben Stokes' terrible dismissal against Team India in his column for The Daily Mail. When England lost Dawid Malan (16) and Joe Ro

thumb

CWC 2023: Aakash Chopra lauds India's bowling display against England

Aakash Chopra lauded India's bowling performance against England in Lucknow. Batting first, Team India were in a spot of bother after Shubman Gill (9), Virat Kohli (0) and Shreyas

thumb

World Cup 2023: Chris Woakes gets rid of Shreyas Iyer with a short ball

Team India are currently playing against the England cricket team in the 29th match of the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. England captain Jos Buttl

thumb

Watch: Chris Woakes bowls a gem of a delivery to shatter Shubman Gill's stumps

Team India are locking horns with the England cricket team in the 29th match of the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The game is being held atBharat

thumb

World Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja eyes James Anderson's record against England

Team India are on a roll in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma got the tactics and game plan spot on as they defeated Australi

thumb

Harbhajan Singh backs 3 spinners for India's next clash against England

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is of the notion that the Indian cricket team will field three spinners in their upcoming clash against the Englandnational cricket team o

thumb

England register unwanted record after dismal defeat against Afghanistan

England national cricket team led by Jos Buttler were completely outplayed by the Afghanistan cricket team in the group stage fixture of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley

