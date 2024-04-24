England Cricket Team News
"We have the mindset of champions'' : Adil Rashid on England's chances to defend the T20 World Cup title
England's frontline leg-spinner Adil Rashid believes their failure in the last ODI World Cup has nothing to do with the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be commenced from fir
England to tour New Zealand for a 3 match Test series, NZC reveals complete schedule
England will tour New Zealand for a 3 match Test series under World Test Championship schedule. The highly hot anticipated series is set to be commenced from November 28th. Kane Wi
"I'm good enough and young enough to do it" - Dawid Malan
The English left handed top order batter Dawid Malan is looking to participating in the upcoming T20 world cup which commences from 1st June in the USA and West Indies. Dawid Malan
Jasprit Bumrah praises Mohammed Shami for his match-winning spell against England
India's right-arm paceman Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for the team during the game against England atBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium inL
Sunil Gavaskar gives ultimate praise to Mohammed Shami for his match-winning spell against England
Sunil Gavaskar reserved the highest respect for Mohammed Shami for the way he approached the game against the England cricket team in the 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 atBha
World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain opens up on Ben Stokes' woeful dismissal against India
Former England captain Nasser Hussain reflected on Ben Stokes' terrible dismissal against Team India in his column for The Daily Mail. When England lost Dawid Malan (16) and Joe Ro
CWC 2023: Aakash Chopra lauds India's bowling display against England
Aakash Chopra lauded India's bowling performance against England in Lucknow. Batting first, Team India were in a spot of bother after Shubman Gill (9), Virat Kohli (0) and Shreyas
World Cup 2023: Chris Woakes gets rid of Shreyas Iyer with a short ball
Team India are currently playing against the England cricket team in the 29th match of the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. England captain Jos Buttl
Watch: Chris Woakes bowls a gem of a delivery to shatter Shubman Gill's stumps
Team India are locking horns with the England cricket team in the 29th match of the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The game is being held atBharat
World Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja eyes James Anderson's record against England
Team India are on a roll in the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma got the tactics and game plan spot on as they defeated Australi
Harbhajan Singh backs 3 spinners for India's next clash against England
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is of the notion that the Indian cricket team will field three spinners in their upcoming clash against the Englandnational cricket team o
England register unwanted record after dismal defeat against Afghanistan
England national cricket team led by Jos Buttler were completely outplayed by the Afghanistan cricket team in the group stage fixture of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Arun Jaitley