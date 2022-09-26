Eimear Richardson News
Bangladesh become unbeaten champion in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Bangladesh women’s team have beatenIreland women’s team by 7 runs in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World CupQualifier on Sunday (September 22) in Abu Dhabi and become the unbeat
Bangladesh women's team start qualifier with 14-run win
Bangladesh women’s team have gotoff to a good start by defeating Ireland women’s team in their first match ofthe ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Bangladesh won by 14 runs with
Root wins POTM award on third attempt
England's Joe Root (male) and Ireland'sEimear Richardson (female) have won the ICC Player of the Month awards for August 2021.Root is the first men's cricketer from England to win