Akmal, Afridi star in New York Warriors' win, Bangladesh spinner Elias Sunny gets two wickets
The New York Warriors put on abrilliant show, with both the bat and ball, and went on to register a 7-wicketwin against the Atlanta Riders, on Monday. Kamran Akmal top-scored for t
The Dwayne Smith Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Dwayne Romel Smith (born 12 April 1983 in Barbados) is a former Barbadian international cricketer who has represented the West Indies in all three formats of the game. An all-round
Dwayne Smith whacks brother Kemar for 6 sixes in an over
The gentleman's game has seen a plethora of batsmen smashing sixes in different formats of the game. We have seen batsmen smashing a hat-trick of sixes in an over and these instanc
West Indies legendary batsman Seymour Nurse passes away
The legendary West-Indian batsman, Seymour Nurse passed away at 85 years old on Monday, May 6 subsequent to experiencing disease for an extensive stretch of time.Nurse died at Quee
Titans pull unlikely victory over the Kings
Late order batsman Ariful Haque hammered an unbeaten 43 run innings batting at number eight pulling Khulna Titans into an unlikely victory of 2 wickets against Rajshahi Kings at th
Blistering knock by Smith bring Gujrat Lions a vital win
[caption id="attachment_74028" align="aligncenter" width="2000"] Blistering knock by Smith bring Gujrat a vital win.[/caption]Gujarat Lions halted Kings XI Punjab's winning streak
Dwayne Smith smashes 31-ball ton
Whereas international cricket is over, cricket is not at all bygone for Dwayne Smith; the Caribbean pinch hitter smacked a 31-ball century in Hong Kong’s T20 Blitz on Wednesday, re
Dwayne Smith bids adieu to international cricket
Proliferant West Indian all – rounder Dwayne Romel Smith has brought down the curtain of his international career on Thursday. The 33 year old Barbadian is now busy playing in Paki