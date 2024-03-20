Dulan Kodikara News
Sri Lanka-born physio gets doctoral degree in cricket injury in Australia
Sri Lanka-born cricketphysiotherapist Dulan Kodikara got his Ph.D. graduation in Australia. He hasachieved a significant milestone as the first physiotherapist hailing from SriLank
Sri Lankan cricketers spend three-day curfew at home
BIPIN DANIAll Sri Lankan cricketers spent three-day curfew period at home. Sri Lanka's Test and ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne spent quality time with his pet dog Rover."The happie
Sri Lankan researchers and physio attend seminar in UK
By Bipin DaniThree Sri Lankans-now based in Australia and England-gave a very impressive inputs and presentations at the Cricket Science and Medicine conference held in Loughboroug