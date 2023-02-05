Dubai Capitals News
Dubai Capitals appointed Yusuf Pathan as skipper for the remainder of ILT20 2023
Former Indian player Yusuf Pathan has been named the new Dubai Capitals captain for the remainder of the International League T20 2023.Dubai Capitals on Sunday named former Indian
Dubai Capitals launch jersey for inaugural season of ILT20
GMR's own Dubai Capitals have launched their kit for the inaugural edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) which will take place from January 13th to February 12th
Joe Root plays for the Dubai Capitals ILT20
The Dubai Capitals have signed former England Test captain Joe Root for the inaugural edition of the International T20 League.Joe Root was signed to play for the Dubai Capitals in
ILT20: List of UAE cricketers secured by six franchises
In just over one month until thefirst ‘Smartball’ is bowled, and the first bat echoes its glorious crack acrossthe Dubai International Stadium, the International League T20 (ILT20)
Inaugural ILT20 to launch with Dubai Capitals-Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match
The first edition of theInternational League T20 is assured to raise the roof of the DubaiInternational Stadium (Dubai, UAE) through a blockbuster opening match betweenGMR’s Dubai
ILT20 players’ registration exceeds 300 expressions with deadline extended
The International T20 League(ILT20) has extended its UAE Players’ registration deadline to Monday, November21 (2022) 18:00 (UAE time) for those UAE players interested in putting th
ILT20: Trials for UAE players underway
In the search for UAE talent, franchiseteam, the Desert Vipers, conducted trials for UAE players in October in theGulf nation. Viper’s Director of Cricket and former Australian all
International League T20 Stars Hasaranga, Gurbaz shine in Asia Cup
The recently-concluded Asia Cup,which was played between India, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka andBangladesh witnessed a number of star performers, who will dazzle the