DRS News
DRS technology available for BPL 2024
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)is one of the oldest T20 cricket leagues in the world. The challenge oforganizing the BPL has increased as the franchise leagues have increasedsignif
BPL 2023: BCB explains umpire's controversial decision, changes ICC rules
The quality of Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) umpires is again questioned with the controversial dismissal of ComillaVictorians batter Jaker Ali against Fortune Barishal on Saturda
There will be surprises in BPL 2023 closing ceremony, says Sheikh Sohail
The ninth season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) is ongoing. Currently, the teams have shifted to Chattogramfor the second phase after the completion of the Dhaka phase.Eight
Umpiring controversy in BPL regarding Soumya Sarkar's dismissal
There was a lot of talk aboutmismanagement and irregularities in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) beforethe start of the tournament. Now the umpiring controversy has started als
DPL is better than this: Shakib Al Hasan expresses disappointment about BPL
Bangladesh’s Test and T20 captainShakib Al Hasan thinks that the arrangement of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) ismore organized and professional than Bangladesh Premier League (BPL
Mohammad Salahuddin disappointed with absence of DRS in BPL 2023
The ninth season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) will begin on January 6. Despite the best efforts of thetournament committee, some shortcomings remain. The Decision Review S
No DRS before playoffs in BPL 2023
Due to lack of time, theorganizers could not keep Decision Review System (DRS) in the last edition of theBangladesh Premier League (BPL). Although they had time this time, they cou
BBL and WBBL finally introduce DRS; Bash Boost, X-Factor scrapped
For the first time in 12 years, teams in the Big Bash can use the Decision Review System (DRS). Two other massive developments took place at the same time when Bash Boost Point and
Rohit aggressive gesture towards Karthik after India keeper fails to appeal to DRS
Rohit Sharma, the India captain, was seen holding Dinesh Karthik's neck in Tuesday's first T20I game between India and Australia after deciding to request a review.Rohit Sharma Din
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh: Ranji Trophy final will be played without DRS
The 2022 Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be played without the Decision Review System (DRS) due to the BCCI's unwillingness to spend money on the technolo
I have to be a robot: Mominul on DRS issues
Bangladesh Test captain MominulHaque often suffers from indecision to take reviews. So, he’s become the headline of laughter many times taking wrong reviews. However, at a press co
BCB mulling DRS in latter stage of BPL and Afghanistan series
Bangladesh Cricket Board is working towards ensuring full DRS (Decision Review System) in the last few matches of BPL 2022 and in the five-match limited-overs series against Afghan