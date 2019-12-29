
Dressing room News
Pakistan welcomed back players who sold the country, alleges Kaneria

The Danish Kaneria controversy has been hit with a fresh blow by the person of contention himself, as Kaneria uploaded a video on YouTube to take things to an unprecedented height.

Kohli talks about team's environment of dressing room

Job done for Virat Kohli as Team India got the better of New Zealand in all aspects of the game and as a result three good wins came too easy for the Men in Blue. A comprehensive 3

