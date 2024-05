Durban Qalandars vs Harare Hurricanes Match 7, ZIM Afro T10, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

On Sunday 23 July, the Zim Afro T10 2023 hosts a match between Durban Qalandars (DB) and Harare Hurricanes (HH) at Harare Sports Club.Durban Qalandars meets Harare Hurricanes in Ga