DPL 2020 News
BCB plans to start DPL at two venues outside Dhaka
Cricket, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus, is slowly recovering. First cricket match during corona period has already started with the Test between England and West
Dhaka Premier League suspended indefinitely
The country’s cricket has stopped due to coronavirus. The whole cricket field is stagnant.Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus. But
BCB Chief declares monetary support to non-contracted DPL cricketers
The country’s cricket has stopped due to coronavirus. The whole cricket field is stagnant. The source of income of country’s cricketers Dhaka Premier League (DPL) has also stopped
BCB ready to declare Mirpur Stadium as 'quarantine center'
The suspect is first put into quarantine to find out if he has coronavirus infection. If there is a low level of doubt, then he’s sent to the home quarantine. But those who are pro
There is no way except prayer to fight coronavirus: Mushfiqur Rahim
The Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) has started yesterday with a lot of fears over the coronavirus issue. Although the influence of coronavirus worldwide has been greatly af
DPL starts amid coronavirus terror
Whole world is affecting by coronavirus. All the games are going off one by one. Meanwhile, among this situation, Bangladesh domestic cricket tournament Dhaka Premier League (DPL)
Teams after first day of DPL Players' transfer
Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will start from March 15. For that, a change of players has begun on Tuesday (March 3).Mohammad Ashraful has signed a contract with the Sheikh Jamal Dhan