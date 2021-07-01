DPL 2019-20 News
Moniruzzaman leaves umpiring thinking about future insults
Moniruzzaman has quit umpiring profession recently after the controversy of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad. The experienced duo lost their temper over umpires in two separat
Herath, Prince join Bangladesh squad; Shakib, Shadman to land today
Bangladesh have already landed in Harare to play a full series against Zimbabwe. The two new coaches- Rangana Herath and Ashwell Prince have also joined the team before the Tigers
Moniruzzaman quits umpiring after Shakib, Riyad controversy in DPL
Bangladeshi umpire Moniruzzaman has claimed that he is leaving the umpiring for fear of disgracing from the cricketers for their arrogant behavior towards the umpires. He has blame
Sohan eyes permanent place in national team
Wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan has been included in the national team after a long absence due to his impressive performance in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League
No one informed me: Sujon regarding new appointment of coaches
Khaled Mahmud Sujon, director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and chairman of the game development committee, was unaware of the appointment of two new staff members to the Bangl
DPL 2019-20 ends with Mominul-Yasir show
Led by half-centuries by Mominul Haque and Yasir Ali, and followed by bowlers disciplined bowling Gazi Group Cricketers have secured a 35-run win against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Clu
Abahani hold nerve to win DPL title
Abahani Limited have crowned winners of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, beating Prime Bank Cricket Club in the last Super League round.Both teams came into this mat
Ruyel takes fifer as Mohammedan end DPL on high note
Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked up their first win in the Super League phase in the last round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in a dominant way. They beat Prime Doleshwar Sport
Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J
Liton finds runs but Ashraful magic steals the show
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have chased down 174 against Abahani Limited in the penultimate round of Super League stage of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Mohammad Ashraful has come
Mahedi shines as Mohammedan's woes continue
Mahedi Hasan headline the Mohammedan Sporting Club-Gazi Group Cricketers match as his magnificent all-round performance gives Gazi Group a 3-wicket win and Mohammedan their fourth
Shakib keen to play all three formats
Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named for all three formats announced for Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe. The selectors have said that Shakib didn’t express any reluctance