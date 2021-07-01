
DPL 2019-20 News
thumb

Moniruzzaman leaves umpiring thinking about future insults

Moniruzzaman has quit umpiring profession recently after the controversy of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad. The experienced duo lost their temper over umpires in two separat

thumb

Herath, Prince join Bangladesh squad; Shakib, Shadman to land today

Bangladesh have already landed in Harare to play a full series against Zimbabwe. The two new coaches- Rangana Herath and Ashwell Prince have also joined the team before the Tigers

thumb

Moniruzzaman quits umpiring after Shakib, Riyad controversy in DPL

Bangladeshi umpire Moniruzzaman has claimed that he is leaving the umpiring for fear of disgracing from the cricketers for their arrogant behavior towards the umpires. He has blame

thumb

Sohan eyes permanent place in national team

Wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan has been included in the national team after a long absence due to his impressive performance in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League

thumb

No one informed me: Sujon regarding new appointment of coaches

Khaled Mahmud Sujon, director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and chairman of the game development committee, was unaware of the appointment of two new staff members to the Bangl

thumb

DPL 2019-20 ends with Mominul-Yasir show

Led by half-centuries by Mominul Haque and Yasir Ali, and followed by bowlers disciplined bowling Gazi Group Cricketers have secured a 35-run win against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Clu

thumb

Abahani hold nerve to win DPL title

Abahani Limited have crowned winners of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, beating Prime Bank Cricket Club in the last Super League round.Both teams came into this mat

thumb

Ruyel takes fifer as Mohammedan end DPL on high note

Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked up their first win in the Super League phase in the last round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in a dominant way. They beat Prime Doleshwar Sport

thumb

Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J

thumb

Liton finds runs but Ashraful magic steals the show

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have chased down 174 against Abahani Limited in the penultimate round of Super League stage of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Mohammad Ashraful has come

thumb

Mahedi shines as Mohammedan's woes continue

Mahedi Hasan headline the Mohammedan Sporting Club-Gazi Group Cricketers match as his magnificent all-round performance gives Gazi Group a 3-wicket win and Mohammedan their fourth

thumb

Shakib keen to play all three formats

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named for all three formats announced for Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe. The selectors have said that Shakib didn’t express any reluctance

