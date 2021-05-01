Donald Tiripano News
Hasan Ali stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe
Pacer Hasan Ali claimed a match haul of nine wickets as Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs inside three days in the first off two-match Test series on Saturday.Z
Rashid's 11-for hands 1-1 draw to Afghanistan
Afghanistan have drawn the two-Test series 1-1 with Zimbabwe, taking the second Test by 6 wickets on day five at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_161030" ali
Williams rescues from innings defeat but match still in Afghanistan's hands
Captain Sean Williams has saved Zimbabwe from an innings defeat to Afghanistan, as the second Test goes to the fifth day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_
Another two-day Test: Zimbabwe thump Afghanistan
Zimbabwe have taken 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Afghanistan, beating them by 10 wickets on the second day of the first Test in Abu Dhabi. A week ago, the third India-E
Qadir shows his class again as Zimbabwe suffer whitewash
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by a huge margin of 8 wickets in the last T20I of three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (November 10). With the win, Pakistan whitewash Zimbabwe b
In the middle there was 50-50 chance: Mashrafe
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza thought that there was an equal chance for both teams in the second ODI in Sylhet. He also commented that such innings had been positive for