Dominic Drakes News
thumb

Live: Bangladesh to bat in order to save the series

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final T20I of the series. As things stand, the visitors are 1-0 down against West Indies.Bangladesh have brought in

thumb

CSK sign Dominic Drakes as Sam Curran's replacement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hasnamed the replacement of injured all-rounder Sam Curran on Wednesday (October6). Barbadian seamer Dominic Drakes replaces Curran in the squad for CSK’s

thumb

Drakes’ blitzkrieg hands St Kitts and Nevis Patriots first CPL title

Young all-rounder Dominic Drakes scored a heroic knock of 48 runs in 24 deliveries to handSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots their maiden CPL title. Patriots went on to win thefinals in t

