DLS method News
Match referee Crowe apologizes to Bangladesh for DLS calculation error
The match referee in New Zealand vs Bangladesh second T20I, Jeff Crowe, has apologized for complicating the use of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.[caption id="attachment_16
DLS confusion can happen: Riyad
Bangladesh started their run chase with a drama where they were set a new target to score after 1.3 overs.As rain interrupted the play for the second time when New Zealand were on
Twitter reacts as confusion raises over DLS calculations in NZ vs BAN T20
There created a chaos all around in the second T20 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Napier as Bangladesh had to stop the game middle of their innings. It happened becaus
Tony Lewis focus on D/L method stayed grounded
BIPIN DANIFormer Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell has paid rich tribute to Tony Lewis (not to be misunderstood with the 81-year-old former England Test captain) of the Duckworth-
BCB condoles the passing away of co-creator of DLS method Tony Lewis
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expresses deep sadness at the passing away of mathematician and statistician Tony Lewis, co-creator of what is now known as the Duckworth-Lewis-S
Tony Lewis, the inventor of DLS method, passes away
Rain law or Duckworth-Lewis method. Many also call the DL method. The two persons are related this name- Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis. One of the leading practitioners of this fa