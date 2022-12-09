Director News
Simon Taufel appointed Director of Match Ethics of Legends League Cricket
Renowned umpire and match umpire Simon Taufel has been appointed Director of Game Ethics and Rules of the Game by Legends League Cricket (LLC).Taufel is a renowned cricket match of
Cricket South Africa named Thabiso Enoch Nkwe as Director of Cricket
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced the appointment of Thabiso Enoch Nkwe as Director of Cricket.From falling out with the head coach to his new boss, Enoch Nkwe has m