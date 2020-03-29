Dimuth Karanuratne News
Sri Lanka Cricket Team continues its support to tackle COVID-19 pandemic
BIPIN DANIOn Sunday, Sri Lankan National Cricket Team has made another donation to the Base Hospital, Homagama. A cheque of an "undisclosed" amount was presented to the Hospital au
Malinga to retire from ODIs
Experienced campaigner Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga will call curtains on his One-Day International cricket career following the first match of a three-match series agains
Dimuth Karunaratne fined USD 7,000 by SLC
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have fined Dimuth Karunaratne USD 7,000 for violating the terms of his contract on the incident of drink-driving.On Wednesday, SLC issued a statement releas
Dimuth Karunaratne arrested over drink driving
Sri Lanka's longest format captain, Dimuth Karunaratne was arrested for drink driving incident in Colombo on Sunday morning after he was associated with an accident that put the dr
Karunaratne wants Hathurusingha as Sri Lanka coach
While the process is still going on with Bangladesh, Sri Lankan cricketers and media have expressed wishes to have Chandika Hathurusingha to take in charge of Sri Lanka national te
Karunaratne ton-up in D/N Test
Sri Lanka have posted 254/3 on day one in their debut D/N Test at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which is hosting the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.Dubai hosted
Karunaratne frightened of 'big embarrassment'
Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne, after hitting his 5th Test hundred on Saturday which also marked his first against Bangladesh, has claimed that defeat in second Test to Bangl