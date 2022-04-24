Dilip Vengsarkar News
Former Indian cricketers criticize Pant's "serious offense"
Former India cricketers havestrongly reacted to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's action, who in theIPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday had asked his batters to walk o
Gaikwad wins hearts, not match
Despite winning the player of thematch award for his superb hundred in the IPL match, Ruturaj Gaikwad's parentsin Pune were disappointed like any other CSK fans."The game of cricke
Gavaskar and Vengsarkar to be honored at Wankhede Stadium
The Mumbai Cricket Association(MCA) will felicitate India's two centurions later this month."We have a stand in the nameof Sachin Tendulkar, who has played more than 100 Tests (200
Kohli's long wait for his century is not a red signal
In the rain affected World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at Southampton, Team India captain could score only 44 and 13 runs in both the innings. India lost the final
Fair enough to announce joint winners in a 'no result' match?
Cricketers and fans may want to see the sole winner in the first World Test Championship, however, few have welcomed the ICC's decision of announcing the joint winners in the event
Vengsarkar backs Chappell in banning switch hit shot
Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar favours banning of switch hit and backed Australian commentator Ian Chappell, who recently had expressed his reservations regarding the shot a
Many surprised at Suryakumar's omission for Australia tour
Despite being consistent in his play, Suryakumar Yadav could not find a place in the Indian squads for the forthcoming Australia tour.This has irked several former cricketers like
Howzzat Sehwag?
Sunrisers Hyderabad players have proved that the team is not required to be given a walk over.Recently former India captain Virender Sehwag was critical and fired shots at the batt
Indian coffin used for Dean Jones' last journey
India-made coffin was used for Dean Jones' ‘last journey’ at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last week. This was revealed in the media release sent by the spokesperson Ms. Sophi
Vengsarkar and Rajput propose farewell match for Dhoni
Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has proposed a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni be played between India and Sri Lanka.On India's Independence Day ex-captain MS Dhoni a
Dilip Vengsarkar stand at the Wankhede Stadium
Former India captain Dilip Vengsarakar will have one of the stands named after him at the Wankhede Stadium. According to the sources in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the de