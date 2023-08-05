Dilip Jajodia News
Duke ball manufacturer prepares to investigate the Ashes ball-change controversy
The ball controversy incidentthat occurred during the final Ashes Test at The Oval continues to generateheadlines. The Australian squad was unhappy with the ball alteration in thef
Research on for disinfecting cricket balls
Cricket ball manufacturers are exploring the various options for disinfecting the balls for the use in cricket matches post COVID-19. They would want any disinfectant which is conf
Dukes to bring balls which will swing without spit and saliva
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of spit and saliva in cricket to prevent coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, spit and saliva play an important role in incr
I don’t see swing being a big problem without saliva, says owner of Dukes
The owner of the ball manufacturer Dukes, Dilip Jajodia has said that bowlers should have the ability to swing the ball without saliva especially in England this summer. He also th