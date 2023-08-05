
Dilip Jajodia News
thumb

Duke ball manufacturer prepares to investigate the Ashes ball-change controversy

The ball controversy incidentthat occurred during the final Ashes Test at The Oval continues to generateheadlines. The Australian squad was unhappy with the ball alteration in thef

thumb

Research on for disinfecting cricket balls

Cricket ball manufacturers are exploring the various options for disinfecting the balls for the use in cricket matches post COVID-19. They would want any disinfectant which is conf

thumb

Dukes to bring balls which will swing without spit and saliva

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of spit and saliva in cricket to prevent coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, spit and saliva play an important role in incr

thumb

I don’t see swing being a big problem without saliva, says owner of Dukes

The owner of the ball manufacturer Dukes, Dilip Jajodia has said that bowlers should have the ability to swing the ball without saliva especially in England this summer. He also th

