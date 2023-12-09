Died News
Former veteran West Indies batter Joe Solomon dies at 93
Former Guyana and West Indies cricketer Joe Solomon has died. He died on Friday in the USA.Solomon, who effectedthe run out to bring about the first drawn Test between the West Ind
Former PCB chairman Ijaz Butt passes away age of 85
Former Test cricketer and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ijaz Butt, died in Lahore on Thursday at the age of 85.Ijaz Butt, former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Bo
Former Australia Test captain Brian Booth pass away at age of 89
Cricket Australia announced on Saturday that former test player and field hockey Olympian Brian Booth had died. He was 89.Booth was a graceful middle-order batsman and made 29 Test
Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies due to Cardiac attack
Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf, who was a member of the ICC Elite Panel from 2006 to 2013, died in Lahore after suffering a cardiac attack.Asad Rauf, the former ICC elite umpire