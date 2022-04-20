
Dhawal Kulkarni News
Mumbai Indians set to include Dhawal Kulkarni in the squad

Dhawal Kulkarni, an experiencedMumbai pacer, is expected to join the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp for the ongoingIndian Premier League (IPL) 2022, as the struggling franchise wants to

Warner's throw hits Kulkarni on helmet, proves Sachin's helmet request right

During the ongoing edition of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Stadium, an incident happened during Mumbai Indians' batting, in w

Dhawal Kulkarni reveals current best IPL XI

Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni picked his best Indian premier League (IPL) XI and named MS Dhoni as the skipper of the side. He picked some players included Suresh Raina, Jasprit Bum

IPL 2020: Rajpoot joins Rajasthan Royals; Kulkarni returns to Mumbai Indians

Indian players Ankit Rajpoot and Dhawal Kulkarni are set to play for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians respectively according to the latest trading reports.The final trading proc

Rohit Sharma to open a new cricket academy in Mumbai

India’s attacking opener Rohit Sharma is going to open a new CricKingdom (Cricket) Academy at Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai on October 18.The news was unveiled by Parag Dahiwal, the Dir

