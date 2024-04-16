Dharamsala News
Dharamsala stadium becomes first Indian ground with hybrid pitch
The use of technical developmentsin cricket has always been led by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association(HPCA). The state's cricket governing body, HPCA, recently took the excit
Bangladesh looking to adapt to Dharamsala outfield rather than complaining
Dharamshala's outfield is now indiscussion above everything else in the World Cup. More importantly, it hasmade the cricketers injury-prone at the very beginning of the World Cup.
Jos Buttler criticizes poor Dharamsala outfield, Questions about World Cup integrity
England captain Jos Buttler lashed out the outfield in Dharamsala ahead of the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium.Ah
Ben Stokes may miss again as Dharamsala outfield is the point of discussion
England star all-rounder BenStokes is expected to sit out the World Cup match between England andBangladesh that is slated to take place on Tuesday, October 8. Stokes, who is curre
Player safety issues at Dharamsala outfield in ICC World Cup
The first game played at the HPCAstadium in Dharamsala for the 2023 World Cup brought up concerns about thestate of the outfield. Even on game day, the pitch appeared uneven and la
Third test between India and Australia shifted from Dharamsala, Reports
The third Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has reportedly been moved from Dharamsala, the game's original venue.The third test of the o
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable XIs
India will look for a fresh start in the first ODI against South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday (March 12), putting behind the nightmares of the New Zealand tour.Doing so should
Kohli 133 runs away from breaking Sachin's ODI record
Virat Kohli, the India captain in all three formats, is just 133 runs away from breaking the great Sachin Tendulkar's record in the ODI format.Another 133 runs, and Kohli will reac
Snake God offered prayer to keep rains away during India-South Africa ODI
With three three-match ODI series opener between hosts India and visiting South Africa set to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Thursday